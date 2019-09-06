Comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Since Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $167.5, while its potential upside is 67.03%. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 450.36% and its average target price is $3. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 54.7%. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.