Comparison of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

As REIT – Office companies, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 145 12.23 N/A 3.29 44.53 Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.89 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.33% and an $148.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2.45% 2.21% 3.08% 13.14% 19.17% 27% Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65%

For the past year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has 27% stronger performance while Postal Realty Trust Inc. has -12.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Postal Realty Trust Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.