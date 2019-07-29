Comparison of Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Both Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 369 8.28 N/A 11.81 32.96 Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.33 N/A 1.75 31.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Saul Centers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alexander’s Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. In other hand, Saul Centers Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alexander’s Inc. and Saul Centers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Saul Centers Inc.’s consensus price target is $58, while its potential upside is 7.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.3% of Saul Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Saul Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% Saul Centers Inc. 1.66% 3.94% -3.55% 9.37% 15.11% 16.67%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc. has stronger performance than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats Saul Centers Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.