Comparison of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 24 2.54 N/A -1.52 0.00 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 61 3.84 N/A 5.87 10.68

In table 1 we can see Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 12.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 52.3%. 2.5% are Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -0.3% 2.93% -0.55% 3.75% -0.21% 27.91% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has stronger performance than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Summary

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.