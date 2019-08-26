Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.36 N/A -0.40 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alector Inc. has a 67.60% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 64.71%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.