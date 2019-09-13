Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 47.79 N/A -0.40 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Alector Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.