Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc. has an average price target of $27, and a 64.03% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.