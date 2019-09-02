Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.03% and an $27 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 9.8%. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Alector Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alector Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.