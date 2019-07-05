Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 47.52 N/A -0.76 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 83.50 N/A -1.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.24% for Alector Inc. with consensus price target of $27. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus price target of $85, with potential upside of 66.15%. Based on the data given earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 81.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.