Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

As Biotechnology companies, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 37.18 N/A -0.40 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.42% and an $27 consensus price target. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 262.23% and its consensus price target is $30.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 85.5%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.