Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

As Biotechnology companies, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|37.18
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alector Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.42% and an $27 consensus price target. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 262.23% and its consensus price target is $30.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alector Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 85.5%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
