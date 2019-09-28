Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 172,118,742.72% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 408,571,428.57% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.