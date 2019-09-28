Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|17
|-0.30
|29.57M
|-0.40
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|7
|-0.12
|30.03M
|-1.66
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|172,118,742.72%
|0%
|0%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|408,571,428.57%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.