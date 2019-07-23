Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|45.92
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.28
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alector Inc. and Celsion Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
Liquidity
Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Celsion Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 42.78%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.