Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.92 N/A -0.76 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alector Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 42.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.