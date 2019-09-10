Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 42.12 N/A -0.40 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 average price target and a 374.90% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 97% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.