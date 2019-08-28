Comparison of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.27 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1226.68 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alector Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Alector Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 68.01%. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 35.80% and its consensus price target is $22. Based on the results delivered earlier, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited.