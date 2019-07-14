Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 525.00% at a $35 average price target. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -5.88% and its average price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.