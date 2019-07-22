Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Since Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 163.23 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 564.14% upside potential. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 126.29% and its average price target is $21. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.