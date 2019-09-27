Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 385,412,667.95% -80% -70% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,331,698,730.04% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.