Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology companies, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.95M -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 553,002,840.06% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 79% respectively. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.