Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 491.22% upside potential and an average price target of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.