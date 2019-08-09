Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 548.15% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.