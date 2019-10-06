Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.06M -1.96 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 382,095,238.10% -80% -70% aTyr Pharma Inc. 98,353,897.35% -81.3% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.