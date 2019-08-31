Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s beta is 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 693.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.