Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 384,674,329.50% -80% -70% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,466,521.37% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.36% and its consensus target price is $117.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 89.2% respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.