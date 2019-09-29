Comparison of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,129,431,058.41% -136.5% -93.5%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 504.01% upside.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 28.3%. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

On 8 of the 11 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.