Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1.39% at a $18.9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vital Therapies Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.