Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 97.80% upside potential and an average price target of $20.67. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 4,483.33% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.