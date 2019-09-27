Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 602,480,752.78% -193.2% -67.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 912,403,615.79% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. From a competition point of view, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.43% and an $18.9 average price target. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 34.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.