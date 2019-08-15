Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Since Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 577.78 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, with potential upside of 117.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.