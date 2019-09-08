Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 130.15% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 332.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.