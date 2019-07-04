Comparison of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

As Biotechnology companies, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.79 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 76.52% at a $20.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 27.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.