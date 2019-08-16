Comparison of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

This is a contrast between Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.16 N/A 0.00 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.99 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Alcon Inc. and Biomerica Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.27% for Alcon Inc. with consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares and 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. Insiders owned 30.28% of Alcon Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Alcon Inc. was less bullish than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alcon Inc. beats Biomerica Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.