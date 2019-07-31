Comparison of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Both Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.62 N/A 2.45 5.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alcentra Capital Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alcentra Capital Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus price target and a 8.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.