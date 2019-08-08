Comparison of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.89 N/A 0.29 28.27 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.88 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.