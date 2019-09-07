Comparison of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows us Alcentra Capital Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.