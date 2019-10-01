Comparison of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Since Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27 PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83

In table 1 we can see Alcentra Capital Corporation and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 48,210,831.72% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alcentra Capital Corporation and PJT Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential upside of 3.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares and 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.