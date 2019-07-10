Comparison of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.25 N/A 2.73 3.85

In table 1 we can see Alcentra Capital Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Alcentra Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alcentra Capital Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.77% respectively. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.