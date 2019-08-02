Comparison of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 146.15 N/A -5.11 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 68.37 N/A -2.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 142.28% at a $62 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 8.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.