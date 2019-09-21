Comparison of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

We are comparing Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.10 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 57.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.