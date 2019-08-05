Comparison of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 142.27 N/A -5.11 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$62 is Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 148.90%. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 161.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.