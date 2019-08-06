Comparison of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 25.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.