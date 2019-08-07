Comparison of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

As Conglomerates companies, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.