Comparison of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

As Conglomerates companies, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
