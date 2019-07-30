Comparison of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Both Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 77 2.30 N/A 6.23 11.17 Sensient Technologies Corporation 68 2.17 N/A 3.34 21.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sensient Technologies Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Albemarle Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Albemarle Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 8.3%

Risk and Volatility

Albemarle Corporation has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albemarle Corporation. Its rival Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 1.8 respectively. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Albemarle Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Albemarle Corporation’s consensus target price is $100.5, while its potential upside is 36.55%. Sensient Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $68 consensus target price and a -1.92% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albemarle Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.3% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Albemarle Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -4.13% -15.41% -14.87% -32.04% -29.89% -9.72% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.46% 2.76% 11.88% 6.66% 2.92% 26.12%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend while Sensient Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Albemarle Corporation beats Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.