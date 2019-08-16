Comparison of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 163.04 N/A -1.19 0.00 Calix Inc. 7 0.76 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Calix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Calix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Calix Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares. About 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance while Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Calix Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.