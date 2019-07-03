Comparison of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 156.02 N/A -1.09 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.87 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Boxlight Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31%

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16.8 and 16.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Boxlight Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 2.6% of Boxlight Corporation shares. 13.5% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Boxlight Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Boxlight Corporation beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.