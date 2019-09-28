Comparison of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.46M -0.85 0.00 ResMed Inc. 135 2.38 142.38M 3.16 40.73

Demonstrates Akers Biosciences Inc. and ResMed Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 2,712,823,862.40% -135.2% -105.6% ResMed Inc. 105,490,108.91% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.87. ResMed Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Akers Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akers Biosciences Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ResMed Inc.’s consensus target price is $140, while its potential upside is 4.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while ResMed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.