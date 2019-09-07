Comparison of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.85 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.84 16.91

Table 1 highlights Akers Biosciences Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akers Biosciences Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.87 beta. Pro-Dex Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. Its rival Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akers Biosciences Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 24.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Pro-Dex Inc. has 17.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.