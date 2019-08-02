Comparison of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Since Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.81 N/A -0.85 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 71 15.39 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akers Biosciences Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akers Biosciences Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is -0.87 and it happens to be 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Glaukos Corporation has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Glaukos Corporation is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Glaukos Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Glaukos Corporation’s potential downside is -9.40% and its consensus price target is $74.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Glaukos Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.