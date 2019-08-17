Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 19.73 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Repligen Corporation

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.