Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.