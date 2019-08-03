Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|9.27
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
