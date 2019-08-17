Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 62.70 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.